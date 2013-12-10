Calendar » Angels Among Us

December 10, 2013 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm

A Holiday Remembrance Service

As we approach the holidays, many of us remember loved ones who are no longer with us to celebrate the season. The Hospice staff and volunteers of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care want to support and acknowledge your love, sadness, and appreciation for those who now live in memory.

We invite you and your family to celebrate the company of loved ones present and remember loved ones passed. You will have the opportunity to place an Angel ornament on the tree in memory of your loved one and enjoy inspirational music, holiday desserts and beverages prepared by our Hospice volunteers.

The event will include a slide presentation of those who now live in memory. If you would like your loved one’s photo included in the presentation, please send their name and photo by 4pm December 1, 2013 to: [email protected] or mail to: Karin Marhefka, 512 East Gutierrez, Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.

Please join us for our memorial celebration at The Church at the Crossroads in Buellton on Tuesday, December 10, from 6:30pm – 7:30pm.