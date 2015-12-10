Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:07 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

“Angels Among Us”  - Remember the Love

December 10, 2015 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) welcomes you to a beautiful service to remember your loved ones. It’s a time of reflection and connection that includes inspirational music, a brief program, candle lighting ceremony and refreshments. VNHC welcomes all family members and friends. As seating is limited, please confirm your attendance at http://www.vnhcsb.or/angelrsvp by December 1. You can also join us in creating our Gathering of Angels, a display of angels inscribed with words of dedication. For additional information, please visit our website at www.vnhcsb.org/angels. 

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: December 10, 2015 5:30pm - 6:30pm
  • Location: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Community Room, 602 E. Montecito Street, Santa Barbara, CA
  • Website: http://www.vnhcsb.or/angelrsvp
 
 
 