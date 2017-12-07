Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 4:15 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Angels Among Us in Buellton

December 7, 2017 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Remember the love this holiday season and join Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care for its annual Angels Among Us service for the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley communities.  This is a time of reflection and connection, music and refreshments, and a special program and candle lighting ceremony.  Dedicate an angel in honor of your loved one for the Gathering of Angels.  

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
  • Starts: December 7, 2017 5:30pm - 6:30pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: Church at the Crossroads
  • Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/angels
  • Sponsors: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
 
 
 