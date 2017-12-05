Angels Among Us in Santa Barbara
December 5, 2017 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm
Remember the love this holiday season and join Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care for its annual Angels Among Us service for the Santa Barbara community. This is a time of reflection and connection, music and refreshments, and a special program and candle lighting ceremony. Dedicate an angel in honor of your loved one for the Gathering of Angels.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
- Starts: December 5, 2017 5:30pm - 6:30pm
- Price: free
- Location: VNHC Community Room, 602 East Montecito Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/angels
- Sponsors: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care