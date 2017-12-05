Calendar » Angels Among Us in Santa Barbara

December 5, 2017 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Remember the love this holiday season and join Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care for its annual Angels Among Us service for the Santa Barbara community. This is a time of reflection and connection, music and refreshments, and a special program and candle lighting ceremony. Dedicate an angel in honor of your loved one for the Gathering of Angels.