Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 10:23 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Anger Management Classes

July 10, 2014 from 5:30 - 7:15

Do you think you may have a problem with your anger?  Sign up now for New Beginning's 12- Week Anger Management class starting July 10, 2014.  The Anger Management Psychoeducational Group will be facilitated by Mike Juarez, M.S. and Danielle Amara Norlinger, MFTi. A completion certificate will be provided to participants attending all 12 weeks of the program.

Starting July 10, 2014!

THURSDAYS, 5:30pm—7:15pm
Sign-up now call 805-963-7777 x133
$20 per group/week

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: July 10, 2014 5:30 - 7:15
  • Price: $20 per group/week
  • Location: New Beginnings Counseling Center 324 E Carrillo St.. Suite C Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.sbnbcc.org
 
 
 