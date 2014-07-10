Anger Management Classes
Do you think you may have a problem with your anger? Sign up now for New Beginning's 12- Week Anger Management class starting July 10, 2014. The Anger Management Psychoeducational Group will be facilitated by Mike Juarez, M.S. and Danielle Amara Norlinger, MFTi. A completion certificate will be provided to participants attending all 12 weeks of the program.
Starting July 10, 2014!
THURSDAYS, 5:30pm—7:15pm
Sign-up now call 805-963-7777 x133
$20 per group/week
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 10, 2014 5:30 - 7:15
- Price: $20 per group/week
- Location: New Beginnings Counseling Center 324 E Carrillo St.. Suite C Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.sbnbcc.org