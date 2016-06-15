Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 3:04 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Anger Management Group

June 15, 2016 from 6pm - 7:30

The 12-Week Anger Management Psychoeducational Group will be facilitated by Kristine Schwarz, MA, MFT, LPCC. A completion certificate will be provided to participants attending all 12 weeks of the program.  This course meets the requirement for court-mandated anger management classes.

Classes will include information on:

· What is Anger?

· When does anger become a problem?

· Power and control

· Triggers and Cues

· Substance and Anger

· Effective Communication

· Assertive Expression

· Coping Mechanisms

· Cognitive Distortions

· Relaxation techniques

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: June 15, 2016 6pm - 7:30
  • Price: $20/session
  • Location: New Beginnings Counseling Center
  • Website: http://sbnbcc.org/events/
 
 
 