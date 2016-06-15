Anger Management Group
The 12-Week Anger Management Psychoeducational Group will be facilitated by Kristine Schwarz, MA, MFT, LPCC. A completion certificate will be provided to participants attending all 12 weeks of the program. This course meets the requirement for court-mandated anger management classes.
Classes will include information on:
· What is Anger?
· When does anger become a problem?
· Power and control
· Triggers and Cues
· Substance and Anger
· Effective Communication
· Assertive Expression
· Coping Mechanisms
· Cognitive Distortions
· Relaxation techniques
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 15, 2016 6pm - 7:30
- Price: $20/session
- Location: New Beginnings Counseling Center
- Website: http://sbnbcc.org/events/