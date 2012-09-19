Calendar » Anger Solves Nothing ~ Free Public Talk

September 19, 2012 from 6:30pm - 8:00 pm

Of course we have many problems, but none is more harmful than anger. There is no individual or collective benefit gained from anger. In this course, we will look at how to overcome anger using practical solutions. Learn how to eliminate the tendency to get angry and increase patience. You will leave with the techniques to have a buoyant and flexible mind that can find solutions to problems without anger arising. With American Buddhist monk Gen Kelsang Wangpo. Everyone is welcome.