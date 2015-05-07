Angsty Angels: Curated Cocktails at the Museum!
May 7, 2015 from 6PM - 8PM
Join us for happy hour at the Museum! MCASB is offering $5 signature cocktails created by Outpost at the Goodland's resident mixologist, Chris Burmeister. FREE tours of the current exhibition, Teen Paranormal Romance, art activities, and a special set from DJ Magneto. In conjunction with Santa Barbara Downtown Organization's 1st Thursdays.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 7, 2015 6PM - 8PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: Museul of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/event/angsty-angel