Anima
Local female artists share their deepest longings, secrets, dreams, vulnerable moments and soul revelations through dance, song, spoken word and performance art.
“Vulnerable, daring, thought provoking."
-Montecito Journal
TIMES: Thursday, November 1 at 7:00 P.M.
TICKETS: $23 general (in advance), $28 general (at the door)
All seating is general admission.
BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408
