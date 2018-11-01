Calendar » Anima

November 1, 2018 from 7:00 pm

Local female artists share their deepest longings, secrets, dreams, vulnerable moments and soul revelations through dance, song, spoken word and performance art.

“Vulnerable, daring, thought provoking."

-Montecito Journal

TIMES: Thursday, November 1 at 7:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $23 general (in advance), $28 general (at the door)

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408