Calendar » Anima

March 6, 2019 from 7:00 PM

THEATER OF THE FEMININE UNDERGROUND PRESENTS

ANIMA

Local female artists share their dreams, secrets, fantasies, rants, revelations and vulnerable reveals on stage in dance, song, spoken word and performance art.

“Stirring, sensual, thought-provoking, mythic.” -Man About Town

“Bold, personal and bring-the-house-down funny.” - Sentinel

“Vulnerable, daring and feverishly gripping.” - Montecito Journal



TIMES: Wednesday, March 6 at 7:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $23 general (in advance), $28 general (day of the show)



All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408