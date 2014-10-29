Calendar » Anita

October 29, 2014 from 6:00pm

An entire country watched transfixed as a poised African-American woman in a blue dress sat before a Senate committee of 14 white men and with a clear, unwavering voice recounted the repeated acts of sexual harassment she had endured while working with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. Against a backdrop of sex, politics, and race, Anita Hill courageously speaks openly and intimately for the first time about her experiences that led her to testify before the Senate and the obstacles she faced in simply telling the truth. She also candidly discusses what happened to her life and work in the 22 years since. Freida Mock, 77 min., English, 2014, USA.