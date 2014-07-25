Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:21 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Anita Ho

July 25, 2014 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

SBTHP continues "Sharing Our Common Ground: Asian American History in Santa Barbara County" with a three-part summer film series focusing on Chinese and Japanese American communities.

Anita Ho (2006 - 74 min)
A Korean American man meets his Chinese American girlfriend's parents for the first time. Drama, cultural struggles, and laughter ensue in this upbeat romantic comedy.

Pre-film dinner special at Julienne. Three course dinner special $40. Reservations recommended.

Free for SBTHP Members, $5 suggested donation for Non-Members
Reception to follow

*Free parking in lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido Streets

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
  • Starts: July 25, 2014 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Alhecama Theater, 914 Santa Barbara St.
  • Website: http://www.sbthp.org/
 
 
 