Anita Ho
SBTHP continues "Sharing Our Common Ground: Asian American History in Santa Barbara County" with a three-part summer film series focusing on Chinese and Japanese American communities.
Anita Ho (2006 - 74 min)
A Korean American man meets his Chinese American girlfriend's parents for the first time. Drama, cultural struggles, and laughter ensue in this upbeat romantic comedy.
Pre-film dinner special at Julienne. Three course dinner special $40. Reservations recommended.
Free for SBTHP Members, $5 suggested donation for Non-Members
Reception to follow
*Free parking in lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido Streets
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
- Starts: July 25, 2014 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: Alhecama Theater, 914 Santa Barbara St.
- Website: http://www.sbthp.org/