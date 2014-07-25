Calendar » Anita Ho

July 25, 2014 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

SBTHP continues "Sharing Our Common Ground: Asian American History in Santa Barbara County" with a three-part summer film series focusing on Chinese and Japanese American communities.

Anita Ho (2006 - 74 min)

A Korean American man meets his Chinese American girlfriend's parents for the first time. Drama, cultural struggles, and laughter ensue in this upbeat romantic comedy.

Pre-film dinner special at Julienne. Three course dinner special $40. Reservations recommended.

Free for SBTHP Members, $5 suggested donation for Non-Members

Reception to follow

*Free parking in lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido Streets