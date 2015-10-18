Calendar » Anna Deavere Smith: “Never Givin’ Up” with Robert McDuffie, violin

October 18, 2015 from 7:00pm

Actress and playwright Anna Deavere Smith collaborates with world-renowned violinist Robert McDuffie in a powerful exploration of the voices and stories that gave shape to the civil rights movement. Featuring new theatrical works performed in her signature style, Never Givin’ Up delivers contrasting threads of strength, love, reason and outrage to the stage and shares the potency – and timeliness – of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s seminal text, “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.”