April 27, 2015 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3163 or (805) 893-3535

Modern Dance Pioneer and Choreographer

An Evening of Film and Conversation

Anna Halprin

Mon, April 27, 7:30 PM, Campbell Hall

“Packed with illuminating interviews and lyrical movement, Breath Made Visible portrays a woman with angels in her feet and innovation in her blood.” The New York Times



Named one of “America’s Irreplaceable Dance Treasures” by the Dance Heritage Coalition, Anna Halprin has created revolutionary directions for dance, inspiring artists in all fields, from Trisha Brown to Meredith Monk to Terry Riley. She formed the first multiracial dance company, created innovative dance programs for cancer and AIDS patients, and pioneered expressive arts education. Breath Made Visible, Ruedi Gerber’s documentary – Dance Magazine’s Best Documentary Film of 2010 – captures both the passion and the pioneering spirit of Halprin’s groundbreaking performances. Join us for a special conversation with this beloved icon, now 94, following a screening of Breath Made Visible.



Co-presented with Ritual & Research Inc. and the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance