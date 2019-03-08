Calendar » Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

March 8, 2019 from 7:00pm

Program featuring Anne-Sophie Mutter, vioin, and Lambert Orkis, piano.

“When Anne-Sophie Mutter plays, you listen. With a violinist so sturdy in tone, intense in emotion, and steely in technique, there’s actually no choice.” The London Times



“Her performances are immaculate, mercurial moments played with the utmost clarity and with intonation that never falters.” The Strad(U.K.)



Anne-Sophie Mutter is a musical phenomenon: For 40 years, the German violin marvel has been a fixture on the international stages of the world’s major concert halls, making her mark on the classical music scene as a soloist, mentor and visionary. A four-time Grammy Award winner and recipient of this year's Polar Music Prize, the supreme virtuoso’s artistry embraces tonal richness, transcendent expression and profound musicianship.



Program

Mozart: Violin Sonata, K. 304

Debussy: Violin Sonata

Ravel: Violin Sonata No. 2

Mozart: Violin Sonata, K. 454

Poulenc: Violin Sonata

$39-$69 General Public, $16 All Students with valid ID

Call the Arts & Lectures ticket office at (805) 893-3535 for your tickets!