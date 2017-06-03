Calendar » Annie Kids

June 3, 2017 from 1:00pm - 2:30pm

Based on "Little Orphan Annie"

TIMES: Saturday, June 3 at 1:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 general, $15 children

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE