Annual Business and Education Partnerships Breakfast

January 23, 2013 from 7:00am - 9:00am

This event will honor current volunteers and businesses supporting our community’s youth and schools. In the spirit of strengthening community partnership, we encourage current volunteers to invite a friend or colleague to attend as well. We welcome individuals or groups who have not yet gotten involved to come learn more about our mission and initiatives. A full breakfast will be served. This event is free of charge. Seating is limited and RSVP is required.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: http://www.sbceo.org/~partners/wwa_main_presidents_counsil.html
  • Starts: January 23, 2013 7:00am - 9:00am
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Warren Hall, Earl Warren Showgrounds
  • Website: http://www.sbceo.k12.ca.us/~partners/htgi_events.html
  • Sponsors: http://www.sbceo.org/~partners/wwa_main_presidents_counsil.html
 
 
 