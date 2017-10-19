Calendar » Annual Candlelight Vigil

October 19, 2017 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Please join the community in raising a candle to honor survivors and remember victims of domestic violence.

Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS), Santa Barbara County’s only full-service provider of 24-hour emergency shelter and services for domestic violence victims, is proud to present October as domestic violence awareness month.

Every year since 1987, the month of October has been set aside to bring awareness to the prevalent societal issue of domestic violence. The facts are that one in three women and one in four men will be victims of physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Stand with 10 million people who are victims of domestic violence each year in the United States.