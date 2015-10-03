Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 10:50 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Annual Chinese Moon Festival Concert

October 3, 2015 from 7:00pm

The celebration will include a combination of Chinese and Western music performed by the Westlake Symphony Orchestra, Thousand Oaks Chinese Folk Ensemble and YangSheng Choir.

For More Information: 

Debby Chang
[email protected]
818-309-7254

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Department of Languages and Cultures
  • Starts: October 3, 2015 7:00pm
  • Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
  • Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3515#event
  • Sponsors: Department of Languages and Cultures
 
 
 