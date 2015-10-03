Annual Chinese Moon Festival Concert
October 3, 2015 from 7:00pm
The celebration will include a combination of Chinese and Western music performed by the Westlake Symphony Orchestra, Thousand Oaks Chinese Folk Ensemble and YangSheng Choir.
For More Information:
Debby Chang
[email protected]
818-309-7254
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Department of Languages and Cultures
- Starts: October 3, 2015 7:00pm
- Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3515#event
- Sponsors: Department of Languages and Cultures