Calendar » Annual Community Shred Event

October 23, 2014 from 11 ;00am - 1:00pm

It can take up to 5,840 hours to correct the damage from identity theft, depending on the severity of the case. Businesses across the world lose $221 billion a year due to identity theft. To help prevent identity theft and fraud along the Central Coast, Community West Bank hosts shred events to allow area residents to dispose of their personal documents in a safe and secure manner. Documents are shredded on site.

Last year, Community West Bank and Cintas Document Management shredded more than 42,000 pounds of personal documents at the annual shred event, helping more than 1,100 members of the community protect themselves from identity theft.