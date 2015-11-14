Annual Holiday Boutique!
November 14, 2015 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm
This Saturday!
Holiday Boutique
Buy Locally! Sip and Shop!
Enjoy the beauty of the holidays!
Local Vendors include:
- Thomas Rhodes Jewelry
- Bella Notte - one of a kind dresses, blouses, jewelry and accessories
- Cupcake Queen
- Jan Winn - beaded handmade jewelry
- Nerium AD anti-aging skin and mind care products
- Because of Hope - Non profit that seeks to sustainably empower widows and orphans in Uganda
- Mud Dances - ceramics by Shelley Nakano
- CSBricca Designs - hand made jewelry
- Spice of Life Chocolates and jams by Leah Diamon
- and more!
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 14, 2015 12:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: 3006 de la Vina Street
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1522012798119237/