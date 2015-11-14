Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 4:35 am | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 

Annual Holiday Boutique!

November 14, 2015 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

This Saturday!

Holiday Boutique

Buy Locally! Sip and Shop!

Enjoy the beauty of the holidays!

 

Local Vendors include:

  • Thomas Rhodes Jewelry
  • Bella Notte - one of a kind dresses, blouses, jewelry and accessories
  • Cupcake Queen
  • Jan Winn - beaded handmade jewelry
  • Nerium AD anti-aging skin and mind care products
  • Because of Hope - Non profit that seeks to sustainably empower widows and orphans in Uganda
  • Mud Dances - ceramics by Shelley Nakano
  • CSBricca Designs - hand made jewelry
  • Spice of Life Chocolates and jams by Leah Diamon
  • and more!

 

Event Details

 
 
 