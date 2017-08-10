Annual Installation & Awards Gala
It's our Anniversary, and you're invited!
Join us as we honor outstanding members of our community, install new members to our board, and recognize outgoing board members at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce's Annual Installation and Awards Gala!
Thursday, August 10th, 2017
6:00pm No Host Cocktail Hour | 7:00pm Program
Member Pricing
Single Dinner - $65
Couple - $120
Table (10 seats) - $585
Non-Member Pricing
Single Dinner - $85
Couple - $160
Table (10 seats) - $785
Meal Choices : Top Sirloin , Chicken Marsala and Grilled Portobello.
Awards will be presented to the Ambassador of the Year, Large and Small Business of the Year, Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year, Robert F. Grogan Service Award, and the Chairman?s Award.
Please contact Alex Magana (805) 925-2403 ext. 814 or email [email protected] with questions.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Adam Jones
- Starts: August 10, 2017 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Location: Radisson Hotel 3455 Airpark Dr Santa Maria, CA 93455