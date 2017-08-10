Calendar » Annual Installation & Awards Gala

August 10, 2017 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM



It's our Anniversary, and you're invited!



Join us as we honor outstanding members of our community, install new members to our board, and recognize outgoing board members at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce's Annual Installation and Awards Gala!



Thursday, August 10th, 2017



6:00pm No Host Cocktail Hour | 7:00pm Program



Member Pricing

Single Dinner - $65

Couple - $120

Table (10 seats) - $585

Non-Member Pricing

Single Dinner - $85

Couple - $160

Table (10 seats) - $785



Meal Choices : Top Sirloin , Chicken Marsala and Grilled Portobello.



Awards will be presented to the Ambassador of the Year, Large and Small Business of the Year, Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year, Robert F. Grogan Service Award, and the Chairman?s Award.



Please contact Alex Magana (805) 925-2403 ext. 814 or email [email protected] with questions.