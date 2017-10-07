Calendar » Annual Mountain Art & Garden Sale

October 7, 2017 from 9:00am - 2:00pm

This is a benefit event to raise money for the San Marcos Pass Volunteer Fire Department. The volunteers are often first on the scene at incidents that happen up on Hwy 154. They are on duty 24/7 and this is our chance to thank them for their efforts by raising funds needed to support the fire department.

Come up to the famous Cold Spring Tavern. Come for breakfast, stay for lunch. Grab one of their amazing tri tip sandwiches and a beer, and wander out back to where we will be selling plants, art from local artists, home baked goods, and much more. Chair massages will be available and music will be playing. Enjoy the mountain and support the volunteers who work to protect it. We look forward to seeing you there.