Annual Mountain Art & Garden Sale

October 13, 2018 from 9:00am - 2:00pm

The Mountain Art & Garden Sale is a community driven event to raise funds for the San Marcos Pass Volunteer Fire Department. Five mountain communities - Trout Club, Painted Cave, Paradise Road, Rosario Park, & East Camino Cielo - will have local original art, handmade jewelry, homemade preserves & baked goods, plants and much more available for sale. There will be a silent auction and raffle prizes.

The famous Cold Spring Tavern is providing the perfect setting. Come early and have breakfast, shop, stay for lunch, and shop some more. Help us support our much needed and appreciated volunteer fire fighters!