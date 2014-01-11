Annual Rose Pruning at Postel Rose Garden
More than 1600 roses at the Postel Rose Garden are in need of pruning in anticipation of their spectacular blooming this Spring. Volunteers are needed to accomplish this task as this is a community wide effort. Learn how to prune your own roses and get free schooling from members of the Santa Barbara Rose Society. Demonstrations begin at 9AM. There will be pruning handouts and refreshments for those attending.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Rose Society
- Starts: January 11, 2014 8AM - 2PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Postel Rose Garden across from Old Mission
- Website: http://www.sbrose.org
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Rose Society