Annual Rose Pruning at Postel Rose Garden

January 11, 2014 from 8AM - 2PM

More than 1600 roses at the Postel Rose Garden are in need of pruning in anticipation of their spectacular blooming this Spring. Volunteers are needed to accomplish this task as this is a community wide effort. Learn how to prune your own roses and get free schooling from members of the Santa Barbara Rose Society. Demonstrations begin at 9AM. There will be pruning handouts and refreshments for those attending.