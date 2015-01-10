Calendar » Annual Rose Pruning at The Old Mission AC Postel Rose Garden

January 10, 2015 from 8:00am - 12:00pm

Annual pruning at the Rose Garden – Across from Old Mission Santa Barbara

Every January there is a community wide effort to prune the 1600 rose bushes in this public garden in preparation for the new blooming season. This year the date will be Saturday, January 10. Work begins around 8 AM and members of the Santa Barbara Rose Society will be giving pruning demonstrations beginning at 9 AM to help tutor inexperienced volunteers. This is a great way to learn how to prune the roses in your yard by practicing your skills at the rose garden, then going home to do the same.

We need to get the word out to as many volunteers as possible in order to complete this task in one day. It takes many more volunteers than the Rose Society can muster to accomplish this. As an added benefit, the Rose Society will have rose pruning guide handouts as well as drinks and refreshments to accommodate the volunteers.

So, bring your pruning shears and help to keep this jewel of a garden looking great for all to enjoy. In case of rain, the date will be on the following Saturday, January 17, 2015