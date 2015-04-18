Calendar » Annual Rummage Sale - Goleta Family School

April 18, 2015 from 8:00am - 1:00pm

GFS students, parents and teachers will come together on Saturday, April 18th to create an Earth-friendly shopping experience for the local community. Feel free to stop by and choose from an assortment of children's clothing, books, games, toys, sporting goods and more! All proceeds benefit Goleta Family School.