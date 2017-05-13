Calendar » Annual Spring Art Show at The Samarkand

May 13, 2017 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Samarkand retirement community will host its annual campus-wide Spring Art Show beginning Friday, May 12 through Monday, May 15, 2017.

The show will feature more than 150 pieces of two- and three-dimensional art created by both seasoned professional artists and those new to the creative expression. A rich variety of media will be represented, including watercolor, oils, acrylics, pastels, photography, pen and ink, pencil sketches, charcoal and sculpture. All artists live or work at The Samarkand, a senior living community in Santa Barbara.

The show will take place in the Mountain Room at The Samarkand, located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara. There is no charge for admittance.

The hours for The Samarkand Spring Art Show are as listed:

Friday, May 12, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday, May 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

“Our residents are a creative and talented group,” said Jennifer Leggett, The Samarkand’s resident life director. “Even those who don’t consider themselves artists find they have an inner artist. Our residents prove you’re never too old to learn, create, or try something new.”

This year’s art show is co-chaired by residents Jim and Marlene Denny, with Leggett assisting. The signature promotional piece is entitled, “Catch of the Day,” created by resident artists Tom Ginn and Roger Bradfield.

For more information about the art show or to learn more about upcoming events at The Samarkand, visit Facebook, The Samarkand, or call 877-231-6284.

About The Samarkand

The Samarkand is a faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara, Calif. It is administered by Covenant Retirement Communities, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit, senior services providers. Covenant Retirement Communities serves 5,000 residents at 15 retirement communities nationwide and is a ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church. For more information on The Samarkand please call 877-231-6284 or visit www.TheSamarkand.org or Facebook.