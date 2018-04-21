Calendar » Annual Student Horse Show & Open House

April 21, 2018 from 9:30am - 3:00pm

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center will host its Annual Student Horse Show showcasing riders of all ages and capabilities on Saturday, April 21 from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm at their riding facilities, located at 4420 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

The fun-filled day will celebrate the organization’s participants as they proudly demonstrate their equitation skills before a cheering crowd of supporters, family, and friends. The event is open to spectators free of charge.

“The Horse Show is our mission in action, where our riders and participants get a chance to share their accomplishments and skills with their families, friends, and the community,” says Pamme Mickelson, executive director at Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center. “It’s a celebration of their growth and their partnership with their horse. Join us as we applaud our students and revel in the lives that are improved through this unique partnership of equine and human.”

This year’s event includes several equitation and obstacle classes for Hearts’ students to highlight their accomplishments. Lunch will be available for purchase ($10 for adults / $5 for children) and an information tent area will be available for the public. Admission to the event is FREE.

Hearts’ facility at 4420 Calle Real is located across from the County Sherriff’s Department and up the hill. For more information about the Horse Show, call Morgan Kastenek at (805) 364-5202. For sponsorship opportunities, please call Pamme Mickelson at (805) 364-5201, email [email protected]