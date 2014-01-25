Calendar » Another FREE SB Music Club Concert

January 25, 2014 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

The program, arranged by popular Santa Barbara pianist Zeynep Ucbasaran, will feature an intriguing juxtaposition of original music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Adolf Henselt, together with transcriptions of music by Carl Maria von Weber and Giacomo Meyerbeer, composed by Adolf Henselt and Franz Liszt, respectively.

The concert opens with Mozart's Twelve Variations on "Ah vous dirai-je, Maman", K. 265, interpreted by Ms. Ucbasaran. The theme of this charming work is the endearing French melody which first appeared in 1761, and which has been used for many children's songs such as "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," "Baa, Baa, Black Sheep" and the "Alphabet Song."

Pianist Sergio Gallo will present the remainder of the program, beginning with seven pieces by Adolf Henselt: "Petite Romance", "La gondola," "Repos d'amour," Si oiseau l'etais," "Wiegenlied," "Danklied nach Sturm", and "Rhapsodie in F minor". These seldom performed works are replete with the effusive and emotional fervor so typical of Romantic Period piano music, and evince a satisfying variety of pianistic and compositional techniques.

Two brilliant transcriptions conclude the program: von Weber's "Invitation to the Dance, Op. 65", in Henselt's imaginative rendition, and Meyerbeer's "Les patineurs", Liszt's fanciful and ultra-virtuosic extravaganza.