Calendar » Another FREE SB Music Club Concert

April 19, 2014 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

On SATURDAY, APRIL 19 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these concerts feature outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, and are free to the public.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert features music for voice and piano from exceptionally diverse cultures, as well as beautiful music for string quartet from the romantic period.

The concert opens with soprano Takako Wakita and pianist Betty Oberacker presenting a wonderful collection of songs from Spain, Mexico, and Japan. To begin with, Ms. Wakita has selected three songs by Spanish-speaking composers: the spirited El tra la la y el punteado (The Tra La La and the Guitar-Strum), by Enrique Granados, the poignant Lamento gitano (Gypsy's Lament), by María Grever (the first Mexican woman to become a successful composer), and the capricious De donde venis, amore? (From Where Have You Come, My Love?), by Joaquín Rodrigo.

Following these Spanish language selections, audiences will be treated to an authentic Japanese folk song, called "Oiwake," as realized by Japanese composer Kozabura Hirai and entitled, A Piper Plays Oiwake. Ms. Wakita will sing the work in her native Japanese, preceded by her detailing the song's interesting historical background.

The remainder of the concert is devoted to a string composition of notable significance: the Quartet No. 10 in E-flat major, Op. 51 ("Slavonic") by the Bohemian composer Antonín Dvorák, interpreted by the Channel Islands String Quartet. Written in 1879 at the request of the Florentine Quartet, who wanted music "in the Slavic style," the work is a masterly essay, one of the greatest in the quartet genre.

Though it was only a year before the quartet's composition that Dvorák first incorporated the rhythms of Czech folk dances in his music, the four movements of the work are amply endowed with those marvelous Slavic flavors.