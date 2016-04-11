Calendar » Anoushka Shankar

April 11, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Anoushka Shankar is a true cross-cultural musician. Her interest in many genres of music is illustrated by her Grammy-nominated albums Rise, Traveller and Traces of You. However, the ancient Indian classical form that was handed down from her father, Ravi Shankar, is always a central current running through her work. For this performance, Manu Delago – the Austrian percussionist and frequent collaborator of Björk – will perform on the Hang drum. Multi-instrumentalist Sanjeev Shankar, who plays the shehnai (double reed instrument) and tanpura (longnecked lute), along with a guest DJ round out the lineup. In the words of award-winning musician Nitin Sawhney, “No one embodies the spirit of innovation and experimentation more evidently than Anoushka Shankar.”