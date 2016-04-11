Friday, June 29 , 2018, 4:48 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Anoushka Shankar

April 11, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Anoushka Shankar is a true cross-cultural musician. Her interest in many genres of music is illustrated by her Grammy-nominated albums Rise, Traveller and Traces of You. However, the ancient Indian classical form that was handed down from her father, Ravi Shankar, is always a central current running through her work. For this performance, Manu Delago – the Austrian percussionist and frequent collaborator of Björk – will perform on the Hang drum. Multi-instrumentalist Sanjeev Shankar, who plays the shehnai (double reed instrument) and tanpura (longnecked lute), along with a guest DJ round out the lineup. In the words of award-winning musician Nitin Sawhney, “No one embodies the spirit of innovation and experimentation more evidently than Anoushka Shankar.”

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
  • Starts: April 11, 2016 8:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: $25-38 General Public; $15 UCSB Students (current student ID required)
  • Location: Cambell Hall
  • Website: http://tinyurl.com/jr58bov
 
 
 