Calendar » Antarctica: On Thin Ice

June 4, 2016 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

Antarctica: On Thin Ice

Discover the marine wilderness of Antarctica!

On Saturday, June 4, 2016

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

FREE admission to the Sea Center

Meet ice diving scientists, educators, and filmmakers

Investigate global change biology research

Enjoy Antarctic-inspired live music and art

Participate in hands-on activities and art

Learn about penguins, pteropods, and more…

Sponsored by UCSB’s Hofmann Laboratory