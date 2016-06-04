Antarctica: On Thin Ice
June 4, 2016 from 10:00am - 4:00pm
Discover the marine wilderness of Antarctica!
FREE admission to the Sea Center
Meet ice diving scientists, educators, and filmmakers
Investigate global change biology research
Enjoy Antarctic-inspired live music and art
Participate in hands-on activities and art
Learn about penguins, pteropods, and more…
Sponsored by UCSB’s Hofmann Laboratory
