September 16, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm

September 16, 2017



Standing Sun LIVE



Anthony Smith



Anthony Smith is a multi award winning and critically acclaimed Singer/Songwriter, as well as Music Row Magazine's prestigious Breakthrough Songwriter Of The Year, with numerous BMI, ASCAP & NSAI awards. Literally hundreds of his songs have been recorded by some of the biggest names in music today a virtual who's who of superstars such as George Strait, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Trace Adkins, Faith Hill, Montgomery/Gentry, Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney & Coley Mcabe, Randy Houser, Trisha Yearwood, Craig Wayne Boyd, Kenny Rogers, Lonestar, Confederate Railroad, Blackberry Smoke, Shooter Jennings, Sammy Kershaw, Don Williams, Ronnie Milsap, Lorrie Morgan, David Allen Coe, Tommy Shane Steiner, Kevin Denny, Halfway To Hazard, LucyAngel and many more





