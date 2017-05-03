Friday, March 23 , 2018, 7:50 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Anthropology Straight Up

May 3, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

                                            BOAS Network

                              Hosts a new live science series 

                                  Anthropology Straight Up 

                "The Evolution of Boobs, Butts, Balls and Bacula" 

     Presented by Primatologist and Comedienne, Natalia Reagan

 

 

