Anthropology Straight Up
We invite anyone who loves science and social gatherings to join us at the University Club for cocktail hour followed by presentations about cross-cultural perspectives on celebrating age. Our two speakers this evening are 1) Chumash elder and tribal leader, Julie Tumamait-Stenslie and 2) TEDx speaker, cancer survivor, aging advocate and author, Beverlye Hyman Fead. Book signing to follow. Full bar service available.
Tickets are available at http://anthropology.nightout.com. All proceeds benefit BOAS Network, a non-profit that makes anthropology and science accessible and entertaining.
We will be holding Anthropology Straight Up talks regularly. Follow us at @Boasnetwork for updates and visit our website www.boasnetwork.com for anthropology videos.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Kohanya
- Starts: July 11, 2017 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $15-$25
- Location: University Club Santa Barbara
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/anthropology-straight-up/tickets