Calendar » Anthropology Straight Up

July 11, 2017 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

We invite anyone who loves science and social gatherings to join us at the University Club for cocktail hour followed by presentations about cross-cultural perspectives on celebrating age. Our two speakers this evening are 1) Chumash elder and tribal leader, Julie Tumamait-Stenslie and 2) TEDx speaker, cancer survivor, aging advocate and author, Beverlye Hyman Fead. Book signing to follow. Full bar service available.

Tickets are available at http://anthropology.nightout.com. All proceeds benefit BOAS Network, a non-profit that makes anthropology and science accessible and entertaining.

We will be holding Anthropology Straight Up talks regularly. Follow us at @Boasnetwork for updates and visit our website www.boasnetwork.com for anthropology videos.