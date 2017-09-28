Calendar » Anthropology Straight Up - “Psychics Mediums and Shamans”

September 28, 2017 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

The non-profit BOAS Network's successful talk series "Anthropology Straight Up" is back with an evening of cocktails and presentations on “Psychics, Mediums and Shamans.” Anyone who loves science and social gatherings is invited to join us.

The first presenter will be psychic-medium, Tony Morris, who will share his insights on ancient wisdoms. The second presenter will be cultural anthropologist, Dr. Kohanya Groff, who will discuss the societal relevance of the supernatural.

LOCATION: Santa Barbara University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara Street 93101

DATE: September 28, 2017

TIME: cocktail service begins at 5pm. Presentations 5:30-6:30. Questions, meet and greet to follow

TICKETS: Available at https://nightout.com/events/anthropology-medium/tickets or at the door. The suggested donation is $15 general admission, $25 VIP seating and wine.

We will be holding Anthropology Straight Up talks regularly. Follow us at @Boasnetwork and Facebook for updates.

All proceeds benefit www.boasnetwork.com, a non-profit that makes anthropology and science accessible, social and entertaining.