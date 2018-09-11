Calendar » Anthropology Straight Up: The Afterlife

September 11, 2018 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

"Anthropology Straight Up" is back with an evening of cocktails and presentations on the afterlife. Anyone who loves science and social gatherings is invited to join us.



The first presenter psychic-medium,Tony Morris, will share his insights on connecting with the spirit world. The second presenter, Peter Wright, is a certified hypnotherapist who specializes in past-life regressions. The third presenter will be cultural anthropologist, Dr. Kohanya Groff, who will discuss cross-cultural views on death and the afterlife.



We hold Anthropology Straight Up talks regularly. Follow us at @Boasnetwork and Facebook for updates. All proceeds benefit BOAS Network, a non-profit that makes anthropology and science accessible, social and entertaining.