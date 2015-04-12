Anti-Street Harassment Chalk Walk!
April 12, 2015 from 7:00am - 10:00am
We all have the right to feel safe in public. Join us for a morning of activism and art in downtown Santa Barbara.
Help protest street harassment while beautifying Santa Barbara sidewalks. :)
Meet under the arch of the Santa Barbara Courthouse at 7:00 am!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBRapeCrisisCenter
- Price: 0
- Location: Downtown Santa Barbara
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1643463792538792/