Antioch in Conversation: Jonathan Fox

September 28, 2015 from 4:00pm - 5:30pm

Antioch University Santa Barbara presents an interactive conversation with Jonathan Fox of the Ensemble Theatre of Santa Barbara on Monday, September 28, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Jonathan has been the Executive Artistic Director of the Ensemble Theatre since 2006 and is also directing its upcoming production of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" in October.

Part of the Antioch in Conversation series that has previously included television pioneer Norman Lear, Santa Barbara Symphony Music Director Nir Kabaretti, and Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe, Jonathan will speak and answer questions from the audience in Community Hall at AUSB’s downtown campus at 602 Anacapa Street. The event is free and open to the public.

Learn more at www.antiochsb.edu/jonathan-fox