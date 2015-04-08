Calendar » Antioch In Conversation: Nir Kabaretti of the Santa Barbara Symphony

April 8, 2015 from 4:30pm - 6:00pm

Why do conductors sometimes work without a score? Are classical orchestras going the way of the dodo bird? Which ones will survive and which ones won’t? Are American musicians trained differently from those in other countries?

Maestro Nir Kabaretti, Music and Artistic Director of the Santa Barbara Symphony, will speak to these questions and more at the next Antioch in Conversation event on Wednesday, April 8, at 4:30 p.m. The evening of conversation includes an introduction from Symphony Executive Director David Pratt and light refreshments.

The event is free and open to the public. Visit www.antiochsb.edu/aic-kabaretti for more information.