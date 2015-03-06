Calendar » Antioch In Conversation: Norman Lear

March 6, 2015 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Antioch University Santa Barbara invites you to join us for an evening on “Laughter and Social Change” as Norman Lear will be in conversation with Barry Kemp (writer and producer on "Newhart," "Coach," and "Taxi") to explore Lear’s career and ways his television shows helped shape public discourse on previously taboo subjects. Video clips will illustrate and augment the conversation.

Lear followed his breakthrough success of "All in the Family" with a string of sitcoms, including "The Jeffersons;" "Maude;" "Sanford and Son;" "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman;" and "Good Times." His work defined an entire era of television.

Tickets are $27 for the program and $250 for the program at Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West and a VIP dinner with Lear and Kemp at the Music Academy's Stewart Hall. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Event Details:

Doors open at 5:00pm, and the program will begin at 5:30pm. After the program, Lear will sign copies of his book, Even This I Get to Experience. Lear and Kemp will attend the VIP dinner in Stewart Hall at the Music Academy beginning around 7:30pm.

Antioch in Conversation is a series designed to foster public engagement about the issues and inspirations that shape our community, society, and the world.