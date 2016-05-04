Calendar » Antioch in Conversation: Projections of America

May 4, 2016 from 5:30pm - 8:00pm

The Antioch University Santa Barbara Bachelor of Arts Program is proud to present a screening of Projections of America on Wednesday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Hall.

Projections of America is the story of a team of idealistic filmmakers who, during the darkest days of World War II, hoped the power of the movies could reshape the world.

There will be a reception from 5:30–6:30 p.m. in the AUSB lobby before the screening and a conversation after the film with Victoria Riskin. Victoria is the daughter of Robert Riskin, whose work is highlighted in the film, and actress Fay Wray.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit antiochsb.edu/projections.