Antioch in Conversation: Volatile Politics

April 11, 2016 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Antioch University Santa Barbara presents Volatile Politiics, an interactive conversation with Lou Cannon and Jerry Roberts on how the Golden State will shape and be shaped by the national campaign on Monday, April 11, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Lou Cannon is an award-winning journalist and historian and a former White House correspondent for The Washington Post. Jerry Roberts – author, broadcast commentator, and journalist – is the co-founder of calbuzz.com. Both are members of the AUSB Board of Trustees.

Antioch in Conversation is a series designed to foster public engagement about the issues and inspirations that shape our community, society, and world.