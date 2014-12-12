Calendar » Antioch in Conversation: Water - Is Santa Barbara All Dried Up?

December 12, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Three years into the worst drought in California history, Santa Barbara is looking for water. From importing supplies to re-opening its desalination plant – what are the costs? And what’s the environmental impact?

The next event in the Antioch in Conversation series features KCRW’s Warren Olney and a panel of local experts discussing the state’s historic drought and Santa Barbara’s sustainable future.

This event is free and open to the public. Co-sponsored by The Independent and KCRW.

