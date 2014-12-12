Antioch in Conversation: Water - Is Santa Barbara All Dried Up?
Three years into the worst drought in California history, Santa Barbara is looking for water. From importing supplies to re-opening its desalination plant – what are the costs? And what’s the environmental impact?
The next event in the Antioch in Conversation series features KCRW’s Warren Olney and a panel of local experts discussing the state’s historic drought and Santa Barbara’s sustainable future.
This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited; please click here to RSVP by Dec. 5. Co-sponsored by The Independent and KCRW.
Antioch in Conversation is an event series designed for public engagement and dialogue about the social issues that affect us on a local, national, and global basis.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Antioch University Santa Barbara, KCRW, The Independent
- Starts: December 12, 2014 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/aic-water/
