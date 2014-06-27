Calendar » Antioch in Conversation with Laurence Tribe

June 27, 2014 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Antioch in Conversation with Laurence Tribe: The Roberts Court, the Constitution, and Our Future

Friday June 27, 5-7pm.

Antioch University Santa Barbara (AUSB) invites the community to hear renowned constitutional attorney Laurence Tribe, one of the country’s leading constitutional lawyers and the new co-author of Uncertain Justice: The Roberts Court and the Constitution, share his fascinating perspective on today’s Supreme Court.

Learn how the Roberts Court is rewriting critical aspects of constitutional law and redrawing the ground rules of American government, and why today’s Supreme Court has the unprecedented power to redefine the future of our nation.

Location:

The New Vic Theatre

33 West Victoria

Santa Barbara

Questions?

Kimberly Downs

[email protected]

805-962-8179 x5778

Learn more and RSVP:

http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/aic-tribe