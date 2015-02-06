Calendar » Antioch MBA Workshop with Anthony Mathews

February 6, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Anthony Mathews, a Senior Consultant and Lecturer at the Beyster Institute at the Rady School of Management at UC San Diego, will conduct a workshop at Antioch University Santa Barbara in conjunction with its MBA Program on how to improve the success of a small business venture by partnering with its employees to create a culture of ownership. With the participants, Mathews will explore the idea that employee ownership instills more dedication and commitment as well as tools to making employee ownership work.

RSVP Contact:

Lindsay Crissman

805-962-8179 ext. 5171

lcrissman[at]antioch.edu

About Antioch’s MBA Program:

Our innovative 16-month, low-residency program prepares business leaders to create positive change – embracing social responsibility and stewardship while addressing the challenges of our future.

The program focuses on:

- Social Business

- Non-Profit Management

- Strategic Leadership

Learn more at antiochsb.edu/MBA.