Antioch MBA Workshop with Anthony Mathews
Anthony Mathews, a Senior Consultant and Lecturer at the Beyster Institute at the Rady School of Management at UC San Diego, will conduct a workshop at Antioch University Santa Barbara in conjunction with its MBA Program on how to improve the success of a small business venture by partnering with its employees to create a culture of ownership. With the participants, Mathews will explore the idea that employee ownership instills more dedication and commitment as well as tools to making employee ownership work.
RSVP Contact:
Lindsay Crissman
805-962-8179 ext. 5171
lcrissman[at]antioch.edu
About Antioch’s MBA Program:
Our innovative 16-month, low-residency program prepares business leaders to create positive change – embracing social responsibility and stewardship while addressing the challenges of our future.
The program focuses on:
- Social Business
- Non-Profit Management
- Strategic Leadership
Learn more at antiochsb.edu/MBA.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: February 6, 2015 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University - 602 Anacapa St.
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/antioch-university-mba-workshop-anthony-mathews/