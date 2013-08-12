Calendar » Antioch University: Bachelor of Arts Info Session

August 12, 2013 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Our students and graduates of the BA program describe the program using such words as: “Transformative,” “Holistic,” “Personalized,” and “Flexible.” They feel well-prepared for rigorous graduate studies in various fields, and equally able to immediately apply their knowledge and skills in professional settings. Come learn how the BA program can help support you in similar ways!

The Office of Admissions will provide a short presentation that explores: Curriculum, scheduling, the admission/financial aid process, and the benefits of academic transfer under the Bridge program. Additionally, the second half of the evening is dedicated to a Question & Answer discussion led by your questions. Come with your questions, and get direct answers from our faculty, student, and Admissions panelists!

Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions, at 805.962.8179 ext. 5113 or [email protected]