Calendar » Antioch University Bachelor of Arts Information Session

April 27, 2016 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Complete your Bachelor’s degree while staying right here in Santa Barbara. Students and graduates describe Antioch University Santa Barbara Bachelor of Arts program as “transformative,” “holistic,” “personalized,” and “flexible.”

At the Info Session, you will:

– Hear about our BA program and diverse concentrations

– Meet a BA faculty member

– Talk with our Admissions team

– Learn about the BA Bridge Program and Pathway Programs

– Tour our campus

– Learn about options for funding your education

Please click here for more information or to RSVP. We look forward to meeting you!