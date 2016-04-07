Antioch University Graduate Education and Credentialing Information Session
Being a part of Antioch University Santa Barbara’s Graduate Education and Credentialing program means joining a family of professionals who value your individual strengths and professional interests. Whether you’re interested in our Master’s degree or securing a credential, we invite you to learn more about our program – with a concentration in Social Justice & Educational Leadership – designed for those who are currently working in education or related field.
At the Info Session, you will:
– Meet a faculty member
– Learn about our program
– Talk with our Admissions team
– Enjoy light refreshments
– Tour our campus
– Learn about options for funding your education
Please click here for more information or to RSVP. We look forward to meeting you!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: April 7, 2016 5:00pm - 6:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara, 602 Anacapa St
- Website: http://tinyurl.com/pfk9sc4