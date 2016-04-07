Calendar » Antioch University Graduate Education and Credentialing Information Session

April 7, 2016 from 5:00pm - 6:30pm

Being a part of Antioch University Santa Barbara’s Graduate Education and Credentialing program means joining a family of professionals who value your individual strengths and professional interests. Whether you’re interested in our Master’s degree or securing a credential, we invite you to learn more about our program – with a concentration in Social Justice & Educational Leadership – designed for those who are currently working in education or related field.

At the Info Session, you will:

– Meet a faculty member

– Learn about our program

– Talk with our Admissions team

– Enjoy light refreshments

– Tour our campus

– Learn about options for funding your education

Please click here for more information or to RSVP. We look forward to meeting you!