Antioch University Graduate Education and Credentialing Information Session

April 7, 2016 from 5:00pm - 6:30pm

Being a part of Antioch University Santa Barbara’s Graduate Education and Credentialing program means joining a family of professionals who value your individual strengths and professional interests. Whether you’re interested in our Master’s degree or securing a credential, we invite you to learn more about our program – with a concentration in Social Justice & Educational Leadership – designed for those who are currently working in education or related field.

At the Info Session, you will:

– Meet a faculty member
– Learn about our program
– Talk with our Admissions team
– Enjoy light refreshments
– Tour our campus
– Learn about options for funding your education

Please click here for more information or to RSVP. We look forward to meeting you!

 

  602 Anacapa St
  http://tinyurl.com/pfk9sc4
 
 
 